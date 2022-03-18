COMPTON (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in a residential Compton neighborhood Thursday night and his stepfather has been arrested in the slaying.
The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found by deputies lying in the street outside the home of his mother and stepfather, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.
He died at the scene. His name was not released.
The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 14900 block of Clymar Avenue. Deputies were dispatched to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and a gunshot victim.
Sheriff’s investigators learned that the victim had visited the home of his mother and stepfather and gotten into some kind of altercation prior to the shooting.
The victim’s stepfather, a 66-year-old man, was arrested. He was also not identified.
A motive for the killing was unclear. Investigators did not confirm if the shooting occurred inside or outside the home.