DOWNTOWN (CBSLA) — After 10 years of living on the third floor of a building off Sixth Street and Broadway, Darrel Howard was told he was being evicted — given just 30 days to move out.

“At this point, to be blunt, I have no future,” said Howard. “I was asking myself why, because the notice gave no reason. It was just like everybody get out.”

Howard and his wife pay $800 a month, very much a steal for an apartment in Los Angeles. Little did they know, it was well below market value because, as the city put it, no one was supposed to live there.

“It’s illegal,” said Howard. “The city says I am living here illegally, but it’s not my fault.”

According to the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, the third floor does not have a certificate of occupancy. When inspectors visited the building, they immediately noticed there were no windows in the units and the hallway windows were locked.

In addition to a lack of windows, there was no ventilation in the units, heating, or cooling. Tenants would use space heaters in the winter and in the summer, people like Howard were forced to purchase portable air conditioning units. Lacking a window, he had to put it in his ceiling. One tenant who has lived there for nine years, Juan Ramirez, said his unit reaches 100 degrees during the summer.

With 30 days to move his belongings and to find another place to live, Howard may be forced to live on the streets once again.

“Being faced with this again in my life, is very emotional and I feel like crying,” he said. “But I can’t because I need to be strong for my wife.”

The landlord could be reached for comment.

According to residents, the Los Angeles Housing Department said the city will provide temporary housing for the tenants.