CARLSBAD (CBSLA) – An all-Lego model of SoFi Stadium has arrived at Legoland’s Carlsbad theme park.
The 500,000-brick model took 25 people more than 6,000 hours to put together.
At 30-feet-long, 15-feet-wide and four-feet-tall it is the largest Lego stadium in the world, Legoland said in a news release Friday.
It arrived at Legoland in more than 60 pieces and had to be assembled on site, the park said. Its roof weighs 3,500 pounds.
Inside the model stadium are 3,000 characters, known as Minilanders, who represent the fans and musicians who have attended the concerts and sporting events that SoFi has hosted so far, along with Minilander versions of the Rams Super Bowl LVI winning team.
Rams star Aaron Donald will be on hand next week for its grand opening to the public.