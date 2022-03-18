LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Unified School District officials announced Friday that they plan to lift the mandatory indoor mask requirement currently in place across all school campuses.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, district officials noted a “reached agreement with labor groups to align with the guidance from the State of California and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.”

Students are still strongly urged to wear masks as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Los Angeles Unified to End Indoor Student and Employee Mask Requirement pic.twitter.com/4zTnZBQ5yo — Los Angeles Unified (@LASchools) March 18, 2022

Superintendent Albert Carvalho noted on March 11, that he had begun working with both union and district officials to work towards removing the requirement.

On Friday, he said, “I strongly support ending the indoor mask requirement and am committed to continuing to uphold our science-based approach to COVID-19 safety and protocols. I want to personally thank our students, employees and families for their support and patience. We know some in our school communities and offices will continue to wear masks, while others may not. Please consider your situation and do what is best for you or your child. Now that this important issue is behind us, it is time to focus on each student’s full academic potential.”

The mandate was expected to be lifted no later than March 23. The agreement will also last until the end of the academic school year on June 30, at which point officials will again meet to discuss protocols for the coming school year set to begin in August

As usual, LAUSD’s decision comes about a week after the California Department of Public Health’s like-decision to life the requirement, as school and union officials prefer to coordinate their decision with county guidelines.

This move comes nearly a month after the district lifted their outdoor mask mandate on Feb. 22.

