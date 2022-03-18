PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) — On Friday night, police responded to reports of people looting a burning Walmart in Panorama City.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to Walmart after crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department reported several people looting during the fire. At this time there is no suspect description and it is unknown what was taken.
LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart said that crews were initially called to the fire at 8333 N. Van Nuys Boulevard at about 6:20 p.m.
When crews arrived store employees were evacuating the store and the fire sprinklers had been activated. Firefighters located the blaze on the second floor and shut off the sprinklers as they began to fight the fire. According to Stewart, crews turned off the sprinklers to minimize water damage. The sprinklers were dispensing 15-25 gallons of water per minute.
Four people, two employees and two customers, were treated by LAFD at the scene and refused transportation.
The Arson and Counter-Terrorism are investigating the cause of the fire. The building has also been closed.