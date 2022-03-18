LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tenants and landlords in need of help to pay the rent have less than two weeks to submit an application for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program.

Eligible tenants and landlords are urged to submit an application immediately, as they will not be accepted after March 31.

🚨🚨📢📢Less than two weeks to apply for rent relief! Was at @WELAYMCA to explain how you can apply. Go to https://t.co/B1jaZDaRc4 and apply by 3/31! pic.twitter.com/R5O0okTrBj — Miguel Santiago (@SantiagoAD53) March 18, 2022

Hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles-area tenants are estimated to be behind on rent, but have not applied for assistance. As of March 9, California has received 234,809 applications for rent relief from Los Angeles County residents and paid out over $1.2 billion.

Costs submitted and incurred on or before March 31, 2022 are eligible for assistance, and renters could receive up to 18 months of assistance to cover rent debt accrued since March of 2020.

Residents are eligible for relief if they are behind in rent and utility payments due to the pandemic and make less than $66,250, or $94,000 for a family of four in Los Angeles. Applicants can call (833) 687-0967 or visit housingiskey.com to apply.

Beyond Los Angeles, renters who need help with unpaid rent and utilities owed from April 1, 2020 through the end of this month can visit housing.ca.gov or call (833) 430-2122. Residents facing eviction should immediately contact stayhousedla.org.

For help with a mortgage, visit LA County’s Mortgage Relief Program.