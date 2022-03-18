MALIBU (CBSLA) — A four-vehicle collision stopped traffic for hours Friday.
The crash was reportedly caused by a wrong-way driver near Deer Creek Beach in Malibu.
With Sky9 overhead, multiple vehicles could be seen strewn along the roadway with considerable amounts of debris from the collision littering the area.
It was unknown if any of the people involved were injured, though fire crews could be seen working to extricate one individual from a heavily damaged vehicle as others tended to some of the involved parties.
