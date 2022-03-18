LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Keeping with the recent trend, the Los Angeles Dodgers have inked yet another pitcher to a deal for the 2022 season, agreeing to terms with Tyler Anderson Friday.

The contract, pending a physical, will send Anderson to his fifth MLB team.

Monetary details and length have yet to be announced, as detailed by FanSided’s Robert Murray, who was first with the news.

In 2021, splitting time between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Seattle Mariners, Anderson was 7-11 in 31 starts. He had a 4.53 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 167.0 innings pitched.

Now 32, those numbers fall right in line with what has been a very consistent career from the lefty.

His career numbers put him at 29-38, sporting a 4.62 ERA and 542 strikeouts over 623.2 innings.

Anderson figures to slot into the Dodgers starting rotation in the case that Dustin May or Tony Gonsolin are unable to recover from lingering injuries, or if Trevor Bauer is unable to return to the team pending MLB’s investigation into his sexual assault allegation lawsuit.

Otherwise, he’ll provide valuable organizational depth throughout the lengthy MLB season, especially as the Dodgers continue to groom their younger core of pitchers.

He’s the eighth pitcher that the Los Angeles organization has added in recent weeks – including re-signing both Clayton Kershaw and Jimmy Nelson.

While he won’t blow anyone away with his low-90’s fastball, and despite featuring a below-league average strikeout rate (19.1%), Anderson was one of MLB’s most reliable starters last season, averaging just over five innings per start.