LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California’s first weekend of spring is forecast to be a little chilly. A fast-moving system bearing down on Southern California promises to bring a little bit of much-needed rain and a lot more gusty winds.
A weak sea breeze will bring temperatures down and make way for low clouds and fog Friday night along the coasts and into some valleys by Saturday morning, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Amber Lee. Saturday will cooler, with temperatures mostly in the mid-to-upper 60s, a change from the upper 70s Southern California has been enjoying this week.
Gusty winds are expected to kick up again in the mountains and deserts Saturday afternoon, with gusts of up to 55 mph forecast into Saturday night.
We've been watching this weekend storm system all week. As of now, the most impactful aspect of the storm should be gusty winds. The Central Coast may see a little light rain from this, with totals around 0.10 possible. Stay tuned as this system nears. #socal #cawx #cawind pic.twitter.com/dSBrWWaSfE
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 17, 2022
There is a chance of light showers Saturday night, but any rainfall is expected to end by Sunday morning, which happens to be the first official day of Spring.
The storm could also bring a couple of inches of snow to elevations above 6,500 to 7,000 feet.
Once the storm passes, Southern California is in for much warmer temperatures, as in highs in the 80s and 90s by next Tuesday and Wednesday.