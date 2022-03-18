LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officials Friday sought the public’s assistance in locating a missing Griffith Park resident.
Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, last seen Wednesday, March 16, driving a red 2004 Ford Explorer with the California license plate 7UVP993 at around 2:30 a.m.
According to the LAPD missing persons report, Hernandez stands about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 150 pounds and was wearing a blue t-shirt and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at (213) 486-0260.
