RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A 12-year-old student was arrested after a loaded gun went off inside Loma Vista Middle School in Riverside.

A single gunshot fired inside Loma Vista Middle School, 11050 Arlington Avenue, was reported at about 5:05 p.m. Wednesday. Riverside police officer rushed to the campus and determined quickly that no one was shot.

Police say the school immediately placed the campus on lockdown and evacuated the students from the multi-purpose room where the gun went off. The discarded handgun was found to be loaded, and the student who was believed to be involved was detained.

A preliminary investigation into the shooting determined the boy, a student, had been attending an after school program and was showing off a firearm inside his backpack while sitting at the table, police said. When he reached into the backpack, police say the gun fired and hit the table, then the ground.

No students or staff were injured in the incident.

Officers went to the boy’s home to conduct a safety assessment, and found more firearms, which were collected for safekeeping. The unidentified boy was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm within an occupied building and possession of a firearm on a school campus after and booked into Riverside County’s Juvenile Detention Facility.

Alvord Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Allan Mucerino said that the school’s principal notified all families and staff of the incident.

“Many students present were shaken by what occurred and safely released to their parents or caregivers,” Mucerino said in a statement.