LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A proposed gas tax rebate, which would provide $400 to all Californian taxpayers, has yet to reach a vote from state lawmakers, but locals are desperate for the financial relief as the gas price increase has stretched wallets thins in recent weeks.

The Golden State sports both the highest sales tax — 7.25% general sales — and the highest gas tax – 51.1 cents per gallon. As a result, with the drastically skyrocketing prices since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Democratic leaders proposed the rebate Wednesday afternoon to offer residents a sort of way to get their money back.

The rebate, which would even go to those taxpayers who don’t own a vehicle, would serve all 21M+ taxpayers in the state of California.

Even though a voting date has yet to be set, the topic has split the road between those grateful for the potential return payment, and those who are already so jaded by the recent price increase that the hard feelings still remain.

AAA detailed Thursday that Californians already pay about $1.60 more than the national average per gallon, not including the 23 days of consecutive gas price increases affecting pumps around the nation. They also noted that despite a .30 cent decrease in oil prices in the last week, Californian gas stations are charging an average of .10 cents more than they were at this time a week ago.

All of this comes as we head into summer, when gas stations begin to stock a more expensive “special blend” of fuel.

“I feel like they should reduce the price now,” said Olympia Beltran, a Santa Ana based insurance appraiser who drives hundreds of miles weekly. “We need the help right now, not later on with the break.”

The $400, divided by the .51 cent tax, equals about 784 gallons of gas that the rebate would “refund,” or offer relief on — totaling about 52 different fill-ups, considering the vehicle is equipped with the average 15 gallon tank.

Upon learning this, Beltran said the information didn’t change her feelings on the current gasoline crisis at all.

But Ziba Gavin, another commuter who spoke with CBS reporters said that she would “feel wonderful to get that money back.”

For many, the move won’t come soon enough.

“So many people that I work with are check to check, so I think it would definitely help,” said Olympia Beltran, who drives a little over 750 miles a week for her manufacturing job, where clients span from San Diego to Los Angeles.

As other state legislators push to completely suspend the gas tax altogether during a time that has seen inflation at the pump, in the grocery store and essentially everywhere else, the rebate is another step in providing relief to struggling Californians. The proposed rebate has also received bipartisan support despite initially being proposed by Democratic lawmakers.