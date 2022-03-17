LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A mishap at a chemical company prompted a brief evacuation and a hazmat response in the Atwater Village area Thursday.
READ MORE: 4 More Women Come Forward With Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Guess Co-Founder Paul Marciano
Firefighters responded to Huntsman Chemical, 4541 W. Electronics Pl., just after 8:30 a.m. due to an automatic fire alarm and reports of smoke. The building was evacuated as a precaution while hazardous materials squads responded to the scene.
There was never any fire, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. No injuries have been reported.READ MORE: Amazon Officially Acquires MGM
After further investigation, authorities say the cause of the smoke was a valve breaking as a metal vessel was being prepared for packaging and distribution. The break expelled gas into the air, which created a small cloud that rapidly dissipated.
Hazmat firefighters checked the business with specialized gas meters and determined there was no current threat or readings of concern on the meters, Stewart said.MORE NEWS: Malibu Neighbor Confronts Armed Burglars
Residents in the area who smell an unusual odor were directed to close their windows and doors and shelter in place, or leave the area south of the business.