LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Criminal proceedings for adult film star Ron Jeremy, who is facing rape and other charges involving 21 alleged victims, were suspended Thursday after one of his attorneys questioned his mental competency.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge George G. Lomeli ordered Jeremy, 69, to undergo a pair of psychiatric exams, with an April 19 status hearing set to review the results of those exams.
One of Jeremy’s attorneys, Stuart Goldfarb, told the judge that he had visited his client in a courtroom holding cell before the brief hearing.
“He was unable to determine who I was,” Goldfarb said of his client, who was not in the courtroom.
Jeremy was indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault and was accused of sexually assaulting more than 20 women over a 23-year span dating back to 1996.
“Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” Gascón said. “We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”
Jeremy, whose legal name is Ron Jeremy Hyatt, pleaded not guilty last August to 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force and assault with intent to commit rape.
In 2020, Jeremy pleaded not guilty to seven additional sexual assault counts involving six women for incidents that date back to 1996.
