ATWATER VILLAGE (CBSLA) — Partiers were excited to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day outside of their homes and in crowded bars for the first time in two years.
“See, we don’t have to wear the masks no more,” said customer Dario Machado. “We’re free! It’s like freedom.”READ MORE: CHP Pursuit Ends After Suspect Crashes Into Uninvolved Vehicle In Pomona
Businesses like the iconic Tam O’Shanter in Los Feliz celebrated not only the return to business but their 100th anniversary.READ MORE: Motorcycle Officer Hit By Vehicle, Suspect Flees
“Oh my gosh, it feels so good. Look at all these people here, everything is like back! We’re back,” said managing partner John Lindquist. “We started in 1922. Los Feliz Boulevard at the time, if you can believe it, was a dirt road.”
After the economic roller coaster many businesses had to endure throughout the pandemic, Lindquist was excited to see his loyal customers return.
“The last couple of years we’ve kept it very small with our family for St. Patrick’s Day,” said customer Makayla Ruth Spellman. “So this is wild. It’s surreal.”MORE NEWS: March Madness: No. 4 UCLA Escapes Upset At Hands Of No. 13 Akron, 57-53
Law enforcement will be cracking down on drunk and drugged drivers during the holiday. Last year on St. Patrick’s Day, three people were killed and 76 were hurt in DUI crashes in California. In comparison, no one died in 2020 but 31 were hurt.