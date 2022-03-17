LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Netflix has finally addressed password-sharing amongst users, after paying the topic no mind for years.

The world’s most popular streaming service will rollout a new test in the near future planning to allow account holders the opportunity to pay a small fee to add shared users.

Netflix’s terms of service clearly states that accounts may not be shared outside of a singular household, and despite never addressing the issue, they began running tests as early as early as April 2021, as detailed by Variety.

It is suggested that the tests will begin sometimes in the next few weeks in three countries — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru — where users in those locales will be allowed to continue sharing their passwords with friends and loved ones for a small upcharge.

Netflix’s Director of Product Innovation, Chengyi Long, addressed the topic on the streaming services’ blog, stating, “we’ve been working on ways to enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more”

This new option will allow primary account users to share their profiles with an additional two users outside of their immediate household. This change would allow those users to essentially create their own profiles as an extension of the primary account – equipped with their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password.

The price would also be a considerable amount cheaper than paying for an entirely different account, just $2.99 in Costa Rica, 2380 CLP in Chile and 7.9 PEN in Peru.

This news also comes on top of Netflix’s recent price increase in account membership from $13.99 to $15.49 in January.

It was not immediately clear when or if the company planned on rolling out similar systems in other countries, or if the proposed plan would actually take effect.