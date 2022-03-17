VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect Thursday evening.
The pursuit began just after 5:20 p.m. in Van Nuys on Highway 101 northbound when authorities began pursuing a blue Mercedes-Benz SUV.
The driver of the stolen vehicle could be seen driving recklessly, swerving around other vehicles on the highway at high speeds, even driving on the shoulder for several hundred feet.
He exited the NB 101 just after 5:25 p.m., heading towards the Sherman Oaks area.
LAPD ground units terminated the pursuit at 5:30 p.m. due to the erratic nature of the suspect’s driving and heavy traffic. An LAPD helicopter continued tracking the vehicle in the meantime.
Just before 5:40 p.m. the suspect exited the freeway once again, before entering a parking structure in the Westfield Fashion Square mall, bringing the pursuit to a sudden end.
Authorities detained the suspect shortly after 6:30 p.m., though it was not immediately clear where he was located.