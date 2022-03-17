DOWNEY (CBSLA) – A large commercial blaze ripped through a sports bar in Downey Thursday morning.
The blaze broke out before 5:45 a.m. at the 20/20 Draft House, located in the 8220 block of Firestone Boulevard.
Sky2 was over the scene as crews with the Downey and L.A. County fire departments battled huge flames. Several firefighters were standing on the rooftop dousing the flames with hose lines.
The 20/20 Draft house is located in a busy commercial area with several neighboring stores and eateries, along with a gym. Downey High School is located a few blocks away.
The circumstances of the fire were still unclear.
“Some of the things that the firefighters are considering shutting off, the utilities, the gas, the water, the electrical, and isolated to that building,” retired L.A. Fire Department Capt. Rick Godinez told CBSLA by phone. “Well, during the course of the firefight they also have to check for extension of this fire. They’re trying to contain it to the one business, but if it does expand to neighboring businesses, then of course those will be affected with possible fire and smoke damage, along with shutting down the utilities.”
There was no word on a possible cause.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.