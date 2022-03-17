LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers added some additional pitching help Thursday, signing veteran left-hander Danny Duffy to a one-year contract.

The deal also includes a team option for the 2023 season.

Ironically, Duffy was a member of the Dodgers 40-man roster last season, after he was acquired at the trade deadline from the Kansas City Royals. However, he never suited up for the Boys in Blue due to an existing injury that held him out of playing the remainder of the 2021 season.

According to MLB Trade Rumors, Duffy suffered a setback while recovering from the injury, meaning he may still miss considerable time to begin the campaign.

It’s unclear where Duffy will fit into a rotation already featuring Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Julio Urias, as well as Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin and Trevor Bauer, who are all questionable for a variety of reasons. The bullpen seems to be the best fit for the lefty, though the current 40-man roster already features three lefties at the time of the signing.

A Southern California native, originally from Goleta and drafted out of Cabrillo High School in Lompoc, Duffy, 33, is an 11-year veteran who has spent his entire career in Kansas City up until the deadline last season.

Heading into 2022, Duffy sports a 68-68 record with a 3.95 ERA and 1,048 strikeouts in 1,172 innings pitched. When healthy, Duffy can be counted on to start at least 20 games and eat up around 150 innings per season.

He was an integral member of the 2015 roster which saw the Royals win their first World Series Championship in 30 years at the time.

The Dodgers also re-signed right-handed reliever Jimmy Nelson to a one-year deal with a club option for 2023 on Tuesday. Reports indicate that he will receive $700K in the first year, with $1.1 million in 2023 – bonuses and incentives included.

He’s also coming off of an injury-plagued season, one that saw him require the ill-fated Tommy John surgery. He also missed the entire 2020 season with Los Angeles due to back surgery. Injuries have played a key part in Nelson’s career, which has been side-railed more than once by significant issues.

Nelson was a starter until joining the Dodgers in 2021. His best season came in 2017 when he finished ninth-overall in Cy Young voting, putting together a 12-win season over 175+ innings with 199 strikeouts.

In 28 appearances out of the bullpen, he had a dazzling 1.28 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 29.0 innings pitched. Always an above average strikeout pitcher, Nelson’s high walk-rate and control issues have caused issues at times.

The Dodgers, who now appear to have put together baseball’s best lineup with the astounding signing of five-time All-Star Freddie Freeman, are now addressing an area of concern in the bullpen, which is still missing a declared closer, with long-time anchor Kenley Jansen still a free agent nearly a week into Spring Training.