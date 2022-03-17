BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of the driver of a black Ford Mustang Thursday evening, wanted for failure to yield to an attempted traffic stop.
Officials began the pursuit just before 9:30 p.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway, where the vehicle was booked going speeds over 100 miles per hour.
The suspect collided with another uninvolved vehicle at 9:32 p.m., bringing an abrupt end to the pursuit.
He was promptly taken into custody by officers on scene.
