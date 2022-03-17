MALIBU (CBSLA) — A vehicle was sent off the side of Pacific Coast Highway Thursday evening after it was involved in a suspected hit-and-run.
An initial report disclosed that the two occupants were able to exit the vehicle safely.
When Sky9 arrived overhead, the vehicle could be seen stopped at the bottom of the cliff on a bed of large rocks, with the Pacific Ocean crashing into the damaged automobile — hazard lights still flashing.
A second vehicle could be seen further along the road — without a driver — that had sustained heavy damage.
At least one person was transported to a hospital following the incident.
Authorities searching the nearby area for a suspect were said to take two individuals, a male and a female, into custody just after 10:30 p.m.
