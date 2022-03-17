LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account again.
In September, Spears took an Instagram break after getting engaged to her fiancé Sam Asghari.
“Don’t worry folks…just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement,” she wrote last year. “I’ll be back soon.”

— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021
On Wednesday, the singer's scheduled post-conservatorship hearing was rescheduled for April 6.
Spears’ personal and financial affairs had been monitored by a judge from early 2008 until November 2021, when her conservatorship ended.