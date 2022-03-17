CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Britney Spears, KCAL 9

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account again.

In September, Spears took an Instagram break after getting engaged to her fiancé Sam Asghari.

READ MORE: Redlands Youth Soccer Coach Arrested For Having Sex With Minor

“Don’t worry folks…just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement,” she wrote last year. “I’ll be back soon.”

READ MORE: Russia Declines To Hold U.N. Vote On Its Ukraine Resolution After Facing Pushback

On Wednesday, the singer’s scheduled post-conservatorship hearing was rescheduled for April 6.

MORE NEWS: Authorities Arrest Stolen Vehicle, Pursuit Suspect In Westfield Fashion Square Parking Structure

Spears’ personal and financial affairs had been monitored by a judge from early 2008 until November 2021, when her conservatorship ended.