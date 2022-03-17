CALABASAS (CBSLA) — Four more women are coming forward with accusations of sexual misconduct against Guess co-founder Paul Marciano.
Four new accusers represented by attorney Lisa Bloom spoke out for the first time about their experiences with Marciano, who stepped down from the company in 2018 in the wake of other sexual harassment and assault allegations. Marciano has denied the allegations.
In the last year, three of the women filed lawsuits against Marciano and Guess, and the fourth has filed a police report against him.
"Models have the same rights to workplace respect and safety as everyone else," Bloom said in a statement.
According to Bloom, at least 14 women have accused Marciano of sexual misconduct since 1994 — and she says there may be more women that Guess has not made known. At least one of his accusers includes Kate Upton, who claims Marciano groped her at a photo shoot and harassed her by showing up at hotels where she was staying and texting her inappropriate comments.