BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — An investigation continues Thursday morning into a deadly shooting during an apparently botched robbery at a Bell Gardens marijuana dispensary.
Gunshots were reported at 5845 Florence Ave., near the 710 Freeway, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responding to the scene found two men in their teens or early 20s inside the business with gunshot wounds.
One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Authorities initially reported the man who died was a juvenile.
A preliminary investigation into the shooting found that several people had entered the business in an apparent robbery attempt, which led to a gunfight. Several people ran from the business and remain at large.
It’s unclear if the two men who were shot were part of the robbery attempt, or employees of the store.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.