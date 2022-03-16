WEST COVINA (CBSLA) – Police Wednesday sought the public’s help to locate a 40-year-old woman who was last seen in West Covina.
Christine Wilson was last seen leaving her residence on South Nogales Street on March 1, according to the West Covina Police Department.
Wilson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the West Covina Police Department at 626-939-8500 or its 24-hour tip line, 626-939-8688.