LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A wind advisory is in effect in parts of Los Angeles County through 4 a.m. Thursday.
The wind advisory is in place for Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range, the Santa Clarita Valley, Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg.
According to the National Weather Service, north winds are expected to be between 20 and 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph with the strongest winds being in the mountains.
During strong winds, unsecured objects can be blown around and driving can be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Tree limbs can also be blown down and power outages might occur.
