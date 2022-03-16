PERRIS (CBSLA) — Several people have been taken to the hospital after a sedan crashed into Tomas Rivera Middle School in Perris Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened at the school, 21675 Martin Street, at about 1:14 p.m., according to Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Edward Soto.
At least eight adults have been injured. Three people suffered moderate injuries, while five others received minor injuries, Cal Fire Riverside officials said.
According to the Val Verde Unified School District, the people who were injured were all staff. No students have been injured.
Tomas Rivera Middle School has initiated a shelter in place due to a traffic collision that occurred on campus. Several staff have been injured. No students has been injured. This is an ongoing investigation. Please stay out of the area.
School district officials say students and staff are sheltering in place.
The driver of the sedan remained at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation, authorities said.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.