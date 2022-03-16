RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — One woman and a toddler were killed while another child was injured when they were struck by a car while they crossed the street in Riverside.

“I can’t believe it,” Luciano Ros, the father of the two children, said in Spanish.

According to the authorities, the collision happened around 3:50 p.m. near Hayes and Roosevelt Street on Tuesday. The preliminary investigation learned that a 46-year-old driver of a blue 2020 Range Rover was traveling westbound on Hayes Street when he turned onto Roosevelt Street and struck all three pedestrians as they crossed the roadway.

An adult woman and one of the children, a little boy, died at the scene. The second child, who was a little girl, was minorly injured and transported to the hospital. The adult woman was identified by her son as Eligia Del Rosario Morales. She was 58.

“My mom, simply put, was an angel,” the woman’s son said. “She helped everyone the best she could and anyway she could. If my mom couldn’t help someone, she wouldn’t be able to sleep at night knowing she couldn’t.”

The two children were identified as 2-year-old Julian Ros and his sister 7-year-old Margerita. The group was walking back from school after Margerita’s math tutoring.

She has since been released from the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Riverside Police Department does not believe drugs, speed or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

The makeshift memorial created for the victims continues to grow as more people learn about the fatal crash.

“He had so much life to live,” Ros said about his late son. “We had so many plans for him.”