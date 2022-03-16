LITTLE TOKYO (CBSLA) — Many homeless people were forced to find a new home after the city announced it will clear the encampment at Little Tokyo’s Toriumi Plaza.

“It’s very concerning,” said Tommy Miller, who is homeless. “It’s like they are splitting up our family.”

Miller, who has been homeless since 2012 is one of and at least 25 other people who called Toriumi Plaza home. The area was the latest encampment to be cleaned up and fenced off by Los Angeles after it grew since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the signs posted, the unhoused living in the area must leave and take all of their belongings with them by 10 p.m. Thursday.

“So now I have to find another place,” said Christopher who was packing his possessions.

Christopher was not only frustrated that he had to find a new spot on the street but also worried about leaving most of his belongings behind.

“One thing I can assure myself is that at least I have my property,” he said.

According to Councilman Kevin De Leon’s office, 61 people have been relocated through the Los Angeles housing Service Authority, people like Lilliana Melendez.

“LAHSA went there and said we’re gonna close it down by the bridge and you’re going to go to the hotel room,” she said.

As she waits for permanent housing, Melendez enjoys having a quiet bathroom, bed and TV in the hotel she’s lived in since November 2021.

“It’s a process,” she said. “There are a lot of people, so I’m just thankful I’m waiting in a room and not out there.

But she also understands why people like Christopher and many others are reluctant to enter these types of housing programs.

“You have a curfew,” he said. “You have to be in by ten and out by seven… No visitors, you can’t cook in your room. No, I’d rather be out here on the street where I can do what I want to do when I want to.”

Miller, on the other hand, signed up for the program and hopes he will wake up to social workers helping him move into a room. In the meantime, he will remain camped out in Toriumi Plaza until the deadline.