LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers added another formidable offensive weapon to an already stacked lineup Wednesday evening, when they signed former-MVP and 2021 World Series Champion Freddie Freeman to a six-year contract.

The deal, worth $162 million, comes despite early reports that Freeman would resign with the Atlanta Braves.

His name was tied to several teams over recent days, including the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers offer, reportedly the only one which included a sixth year, ended up sealing the deal and sending Freeman to his native West Coast.

In 2021, Freeman hit .300 with 31 home runs and 83 RBIs, including a league-leading 120 runs scored.

Freeman will likely spend most of his time at first base, sending the currently-injured Max Muncy to split his time between second base and designated hitter, now that the rule has been instated league-wide.

Freeman, 32, has spent his entire career as a member of the Braves organization, after getting drafted by the team in 2007 out of El Modena High School in Orange. By signing, he forewent his college scholarship to play with Cal State Fullerton.

He broke into the big leagues in 2010, and since then he’s earned one MVP award, one Gold Glove, three Silver Sluggers and a World Series Championship. He’s been named to five All-Star Games and three All-MLB teams.

Freeman, considered one of the best-hitting first basemen currently in the game, has totaled 271 homers and 941 RBIs in his 12-year career, all to the tune of a slashline of .295/.384/.509.