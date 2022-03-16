LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies in Los Angeles County will be on the lookout for impaired drivers celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Thursday.
CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray advised those planning on celebrating to use a ride share service or other means of transportation.
“If you plan on drinking alcohol on St. Patrick’s Day, do not rely on luck … use a ride share service, public transit or a taxi to ensure you reach your destination safely,” Ray said. “Not having a plan in place if your celebration includes the use of alcohol can result in a crash, jail time, injuries or even death.”
Ray said three people were killed and 76 people were injured statewide due to DUI crashes last St. Patrick's Day.
Meanwhile, 211 people were arrested by CHP on suspicion of DUI.
“Alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment,” Hill said. ” Cannabis, prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and illegal drugs can all lead to a DUI.”
Anyone who sees a suspected impaired motorist is urged to call 911.
