LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police need the public’s help to find a hit-and-run drivers who knocked down, ran over, and dragged a pedestrian in Downtown LA.
The crash happened Monday at about 8:40 p.m. on Main Street, between Olympic Boulevard and 11th Street, near the Fashion District. The pedestrian was crossing the left lane of northbound Main Street when he was struck by the car and knocked onto the street, according to LAPD investigators.
When the pedestrian tried to crawl toward the east sidewalk of Main Street, a second vehicle ran over him in the right lane and dragged him for 15 feet until he was dislodged.
Both vehicles failed to stop at the scene and or identify themselves.
The pedestrian was not identified. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
The first vehicle that knocked down the pedestrian was described as only a dark-colored car. The second vehicle, which had 4 doors, was also described as being dark colored.
A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to the hit-and-run drivers’ arrest and conviction. Anyone with information about this collision can contact Central Traffic Detective Juan Campos at (213) 833-3713 or via email at 31480@lapd.online.