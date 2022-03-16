LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California lawmakers are expected to announce a gas rebate proposal to relieve the burden of record-high gas prices bearing down on residents.
The proposal will provide $400 to all California taxpayers, including those who don’t own or drive a car, using $9 billion from the state’s budget surplus.
“Many Californians are feeling severe financial pain at the pump and looking to California’s leaders for help,” said Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, who represents Irvine. “We believe a rebate is the best approach to directly put money in people’s pockets.”
Lawmakers hope the proposed rebate will offset the cost of the 51 cent gas tax Californians face. The gas tax was expected to increase in the summer.