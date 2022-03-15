LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – USC will hold an intrasquad spring football game on Saturday, April 23 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with new head coach Lincoln Riley, the university announced Tuesday.
The scrimmage will begin at noon and will be a fans' only opportunity to watch the team practice.
Spring practices begin March 22, but are otherwise closed to the public.
Gates will open at 10:30 a.m. for the scrimmage.
The Trojans will begin their regular season on Sept. 3.