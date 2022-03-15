LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Samuel L. Jackson, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jamie Lee Curtis were among the latest presenters announced Tuesday for the 94th Oscars.
Also presenting during the ceremony will be Halle Bailey, Woody Harrelson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross.
They join previously announced presenters John Travolta, Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Anthony Hopkins, Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Yuh- Jung Youn, Ruth E. Carter, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Lily James, John Leguizamo and Simu Liu.
Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are set to host the ceremony on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
The Oscars have not had a host since 2018 when Jimmy Kimmel filled the role. In 2019, Kevin Hart was slated to host the ceremony but he withdrew following the circulation of homophobic tweets.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also announced it will present eight awards prior to the televised Oscars ceremony.
According to a letter sent to Academy members, the Oscars for documentary short subject, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short film, live action short film and sound will be handed out before the telecast begins.
The presentations and acceptance speeches will be edited and shown during the telecast.
