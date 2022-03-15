LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After a storied career and a storybook ending, Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth Tuesday announced his retirement from the NFL.
“I’m here to close the chapter on my NFL playing career,” the 40-year-old Whitworth said in a video posted to Instagram.
Whitworth played 16 seasons in the NFL. He spent the first 11 with the Bengals and the final five with the Rams, culminating in a Super Bowl LVI win last month against his former team.
Whitworth was a two-time first-team All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler. Last season he was also selected as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. He was also the first player to start a game at left tackle at the age of 40.
After playing college football at LSU, he was selected by the Bengals in the second-round of the 2006 NFL Draft. A veritable ironman, he started 235 games over his 16 seasons.
“Thank you to all my teammates for chasing greatness with me, our fellowship in the locker room, and our brotherhood off the field,” Whitworth said. “Thank you to the coaches and support staff, who have always been there with me. And to my family and friends, I could have never done it without you. I love you.”
Whitworth was scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday morning at the Rams’ facilities in Thousand Oaks.