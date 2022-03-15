RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — One woman and a child were killed while another child was injured when they were struck by a car while they crossed the street in Riverside.
According to the authorities, the collision happened around 3:50 p.m. near Hayes and Roosevelt Street. The preliminary investigation learned that a 46-year-old driver of a blue 2020 Range Rover was traveling westbound on Hayes Street when he turned onto Roosevelt Street and struck all three pedestrians as they crossed the roadway. An adult woman and one of the children died at the scene. The second child was minorly injured and transported to the hospital. The adult woman was identified by her son as Eligia Del Rosario Morales. She was 58.
The son also said that the children were two and five years old. They were also siblings.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.
The Riverside Police Department does not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.