CYPRESS (CBSLA) — A 6-year-old mare died suddenly after a race at Los Alamitos Race Course last weekend.
Ballet Royalty finished last in the first race at Los Alamitos on March 12.READ MORE: Attorney: Video Shows Several CHP Officers Holding Down DUI Suspect To Take Blood Sample By Force
“She galloped back and was unsaddled, but then she collapsed while walking off,” Mike Marten, public information officer for the California Horse Racing Board.READ MORE: LA County Supervisors Approve Bigger Reward For Information In Disappearance, Death Of Mitrice Richardson
Her death was called a “sudden death” but the postmortem examination might provide more details, Marten said.
Ballet Royalty is the second horse to die at Los Alamitos this year. In January, a 4-year-old gelding died after suffering an injury while racing.MORE NEWS: Parents Hold Protest Against LAUSD Mask Mandate
Eleven horses died from a racing or training injury at Los Alamitos in 2021.