LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One person was found dead in a large fire which torched a house in Highland Park late Monday night.
The blaze broke out in the 200 block of South Avenue 52 at around 11 p.m.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find heavy flames coming from the home, with the fire threatening surrounding homes on three sides.
It took crews 40 minutes to extinguish the fire. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to adjacent homes.
One person was found dead inside the home. The victim was not immediately identified.
The cause is under investigation.