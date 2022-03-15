SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – The price of gas made the last several weeks tough on drivers in Southern California, but for the first time in a while there might be some relief on the way.

“It does look like those daily increases have slowed quite a bit,” said Marie Montgomery, with AAA Southern California. “We went up one penny yesterday to today and that’s been happening the last couple days.”

Montgomery said she didn’t want to raise people’s hopes too much because experts aren’t quite sure if gas prices have peaked or plateaued.

In Los Angeles County, it was another day of all time average high prices at $5.83 a gallon for regular gasoline, which was $.1 higher than Monday, $1.06 higher than a month ago and up almost $2.00 from a year ago.

One thing that might bode well for drivers is the decrease in the price of oil.

“Oil prices have dropped about 30%. They got up about as high as $130 a barrel for crude last week. Now, they’re below $100 a barrel, and the indications are that they should continue dropping,” Montgomery said.

Still, relief at the pump may not come fast enough for those spending money to stay on the road, and many of the drivers who spoke to CBSLA want change.

“Politicians need to do something about it because it’s just really high,” one customer said.

“Just open up production, there’s lots of it available, take away the taxes on it,” another said.

One negative, however, is that the Torrance Refinery is still down, which effects production and could delay the decrease in prices.