MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) – A woman in her 80s was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a Mission Viejo home Tuesday, and her husband was detained for questioning.
Deputies were called to a residence in the 28000 block of Via Arriaga about 1 p.m. regarding the death of the woman, whose name was not immediately released, said Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department.READ MORE: Councilman Joe Buscaino Endorsed For Mayor By LA Airport Police Union
Deputies found evidence that made her death appear suspicious and were considering it a possible homicide, Braun said.READ MORE: 66% Of AAPI Community In L.A. County Worried About Racial Attacks, Survey Finds
The woman’s husband, who is also in his 80s, was detained for questioning, according to Braun.
No further details were immediately released.MORE NEWS: USC Trojans To Hold Spring Football Game At Coliseum On April 23
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)