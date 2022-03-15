BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) – Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19, according to Harris’ office.
Harris has tested negative for the virus, according to her deputy press secretary, Sabrina Singh. But "out of an abundance of caution," Harris skipped a Women's History Month event at the White House.
Harris and Emhoff live in Brentwood.
President Joe Biden attended the White House event Tuesday and told the crowd Harris is doing fine, but urged attendees, "Let's send her our love."
Emhoff, 57, is a lawyer and graduate of Cal State Northridge, earning his law degree at USC.
Emhoff, 57, is a lawyer and graduate of Cal State Northridge, earning his law degree at USC.

He most recently traveled over the weekend to Denver with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. There was no immediate word on whether he was experiencing COVID symptoms.
