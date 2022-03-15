LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The union representing Los Angeles Airport Police Department officers and the Los Angeles Municipal Police officers, as well as the Los Angeles Park Rangers, Tuesday announced its endorsement of Councilman Joe Buscaino for mayor of Los Angeles.

“Joe Buscaino is a strong advocate for public safety with a practical understanding of the realities of law enforcement and the urgent need for bold and decisive action to address skyrocketing crime,” Los Angeles Airport Peace Officers Association President Marshall McClain said. “LAAPOA is proud to give him our endorsement and support in his campaign to become the next mayor of Los Angeles and make our city a safer place for all its residents.”

Buscaino is a former Los Angeles Police Department sergeant.

The union representing LAPD officers already endorsed one of Buscaino’s opponents, real estate developer Rick Caruso, who was president of the civilian Los Angeles Police Commission from 2001 to 2003 after being appointed by former Mayor James K. Hahn.

Both Caruso and Buscaino have called for expanding the Los Angeles Police Department by about 1,500 officers to more than 11,000 officers.

On Feb. 15, Caruso announced his public safety plan, which included adding 1,500 officers to the LAPD’s force if elected mayor.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s current personnel number stands at 9,521 sworn members, 185 fewer than its authorized deployment for the fiscal year.

City Attorney Mike Feuer has said as part of his campaign for mayor that the department should expand to at least 10,000 officers, and Rep. Karen Bass said that if elected mayor she would bring the department to its authorized levels of 9,700 officers by hiring civilian personnel to move desk officers to patrol.

The LAPD is already seeking additional funding in the next fiscal year that would restore staffing levels to 9,800 sworn officers.