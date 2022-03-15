LA VERNE (CBSLA) – A bill to make daylight saving time permanent passed in the United States Senate on Tuesday, and many people in Southern California are excited at the prospect of getting rid of the age-old practice.

For Adam Keehn, who is from La Verne, summertime sunsets are some special.

“All the time, at the beach until 8 o’clock at night. That’s me and my wife,” he said.

Caitlin Rodriguez, also from La Verne said the bill’s passage was great news and that she’s excited at the prospect of having brighter evenings year round.

Senator Marco Rubio, of Florida, also weighed in today on the bill’s passage.

“The good news is if we can get this thing passed, we don’t have keep doing this stupidity anymore.”

The stupidity Rubio was referring to is moving our clocks an hour forward every spring, just to wind them back an hour every fall. The U.S. began using daylight saving time in 1918 as a way to conserve energy, and Rubio, among others, is done with the back and forth.

“Pardon the pun, but this is an idea whose time has come,” the senator said.

Four years ago, 60% of California voters agreed we should end biannual time changes with Prop 7, which many medical experts said is actually hazardous to our health.

It does result in higher rates of emergency room visits, increased stress, increase in traffic accidents,” said Dr. Ramiz Fargo, a sleep medicine physician with Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Dr. Fargo also said while more light exposure is healthy for people and keeps them in a better mood, it could also make it harder for people to get to sleep early.

“The more light exposure we have in the evening time, the more we’re going to stay active.”

While there are no doubt those who prefer it to get dark earlier, the people who spoke to CBSLA prefer extended sunlight hours.

“I’ve talked with people who are fan of it being darker. I don’t understand it,” Keehn said.

For her part, Rodriguez couldn’t help but think of the extra things she could get done.

“I’d enjoy being able to walk my dog, get more housework done, more backyard work done and just be able to enjoy the day longer.”

If the House passes the bill and the president signs it, daylight saving time would be permanent next fall.