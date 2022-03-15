PASADENA (CBSLA) — In a letter penned to the mayor of Pasadena, Attorney General Rob Bonta ordered the city to repeal a new ordinance that he claims violates one of California’s newest housing laws.

“Our interpretation of SB-9 appears to differ from that of the Attorney General’s regarding history and landmark districts,” Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo wrote. “We will review the Attorney General’s letter and the statute further and promptly provide a written response.”

The Attorney General’s office wrote that Pasadena’s Urgency Ordinance No.7384 allows the city to skirt the provisions of Senate Bill 9 which went into effect this year. Effective Jan. 1, SB-9 allows homeowners to build up to four residential units on a single-family lot, which Pasadena’s ordinance violates through its implementation of “landmark districts.” According to the OAG, the ordinance allows the city to “broadly exempt areas from SB 9” through the designation of landmark districts.

The state law grants exemptions to individual sites that are part of landmark, historic property or historic district. The OAG believed that Pasadena’s ordinance was an attempt to exploit this provision and broadly exempt areas from compliance.

“Pasadena’s urgency ordinances undermines SB-9 and denies residents the opportunity to create sorely needed additional housing, under the guise of protecting ‘landmark districts.’ This is disappointing and, more importantly, violates state law,” said Bonta. “Right now, California is facing a housing crisis of epic proportions, and it’s going to take all of us, doing our part to alleviate its worst effects.”

The Attorney General urged one town in the Bay Area, Woodside, to repeal a memorandum that made the entire town a mountain lion sanctuary. They revoked it soon after.

“The City of Pasadena’s efforts regarding housing policy and production have been progressive and responsive to the housing crisis and we remain committed to doing our part to help address the state’s housing issues,” Gordo wrote.