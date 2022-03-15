SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA) — Video of the arrest of Edward Bronstein, who died after being held down by several California Highway Patrol officers, was released Tuesday by his family’s attorney.
READ MORE: Horse Dies Suddenly After Race At Los Alamitos
Bronstein was arrested on March 31, 2020 on suspicion of driving under the influence and initially refused to give a blood sample. In a lawsuit, his family says as many as six officers in a CHP maintenance garage “forcefully restrained” him by applying their full body weight on Bronstein to take his blood, even as he shouted he couldn’t breathe a dozen times.
“He at least deserved a chance to have CPR done, to be treated like a human, “ daughter Brianna Palomino said. “He was treated like trash.”READ MORE: LA County Supervisors Approve Bigger Reward For Information In Disappearance, Death Of Mitrice Richardson
According to attorneys Luis and Michael Carrillo, a judge ordered that video of the incident be released to the attorneys, who showed the video at a news conference Tuesday.
“What these officers did on that day was reprehensible, was shocking,” Luis Carrillo said.
According to Carrillo, Bronstein suffocated while being held down, and his family now wants Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon to arrest and prosecute the officers involved.MORE NEWS: Parents Hold Protest Against LAUSD Mask Mandate
A spokesman for the CHP Southern Division says “because there is pending litigation, the CHP cannot comment on this case at this time.”