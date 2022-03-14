LITTLE ROCK (CBSLA) — A man was fatally shot Sunday evening at a mobile home park in Little Rock.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the scene on Cheseboro Road just after the shooting occurred around 10:10 p.m.READ MORE: Man Carrying Baby Son Tackled By LAPD Officers During Foot Chase
When then arrived, they found one man dead at the scene and took another into custody.READ MORE: Drunken Driving Crash Shuts Down PCH In Malibu
A homicide investigation was underway as late as Monday morning.MORE NEWS: Palmdale Man Shot To Death By LASD Deputies After Ramming Patrol Cars