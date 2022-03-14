CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LITTLE ROCK (CBSLA) — A man was fatally shot Sunday evening at a mobile home park in Little Rock.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the scene on Cheseboro Road just after the shooting occurred around 10:10 p.m.

When then arrived, they found one man dead at the scene and took another into custody.

A homicide investigation was underway as late as Monday morning.

