LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A stolen pickup truck slammed into two utility poles in Studio City early Monday morning, knocking out power to hundreds of residents.
The collision occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Ventura Boulevard, near the intersection with Tujunga Avenue.
Footage from the scene showed the pickup sitting on the sidewalk, with two power poles down.
It’s unclear if the driver remained at the scene or fled.
Los Angeles police told CBSLA that the truck was stolen in North Hollywood, at the intersection Lankershim and Chandler boulevards.
The crash knocked out power to 564 L.A. Department of Water and Power customers. The power was not expected to be restored until at least 8 a.m.