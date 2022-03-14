LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Taylor Yard Bridge opened Monday across the Los Angeles River between Cypress Park and Elysian Valley.
“This new bridge is the result of perseverance and persistence from everyone involved over a 30-year period,” Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said Monday.
READ MORE: Majority Of Students At Norco Intermediate Opt For Mask-Free Learning On Monday
The Taylor Yard Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge is officially OPEN! pic.twitter.com/DMmN49pmzS
— Mitch O'Farrell (@MitchOFarrell) March 14, 2022
“This decades-long journey began with former Councilmembers Mike Hernandez and Ed Reyes, their staff members and countless neighbors in Elysian Valley and Cypress Park on either side of the Los Angeles River. Over the past eight years, it has been my honor to take the baton in bringing this collective effort to completion.”
The project will connect the future 42-acre Taylor Yard G2 River Park with the Los Angeles River Bike Path.READ MORE: Monrovia Requiring Residents To Cut Water Usage By 10%
Construction for the $27.2 million bridge began in 2018.
The project was funded by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.MORE NEWS: San Bernardino Schools Use Additional Funding To Buy Tools Aiding Education Of Special Needs Students
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)