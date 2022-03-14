INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Pearl Jam will play two shows at the Forum in May after postponing them for over two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The shows, originally scheduled for April 15 and 16 of 2020, will now be held on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7.
The shows are among 14 performances that were rescheduled for the band's national tour, which runs from May through September.
A rescheduled show is also set for Viejas Arena in San Diego on May 3.
All tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration which will be open through 10 p.m. March 27.
To register, visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/pearljam.
